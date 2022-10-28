Editor,
I will be voting in the San Carlos City Council election for John Durkin (along with Adam Rak and Sara McDowell). I’ve been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with John as members of the San Carlos History Museum Board. His love of our community is reflected in his energy, enthusiasm and intellect, and his ability to tackle any and all issues before him is impressive. He will make a wonderful addition to the San Carlos City Council.
