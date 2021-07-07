Editor,
I was so excited to learn the theater in downtown San Mateo has reopened. I bought a ticket to watch “F9 the Fast Saga” at 1:20 p.m. June 30.
Imagine my disappointment when I learned our city leaders have decided to remove all parking near the theater in order to cater to restaurants in the area with parklets. Even though there are numerous parking spaces in front of the theater not filled with tables, the entire block was closed to vehicles. Ironically, most of the parklets were devoid of patrons when I went to the theater.
Since I’m mobility impaired, I had to stop three times to recuperate during my two-block trek to the show. Given the challenge, I won’t be returning to downtown San Mateo unless/until parking spaces are reinstated.
Bob Stine
San Mateo
