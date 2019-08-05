Editor,
Michael Oberg should verify whether “the old kink in his neck” is caused by shaking his head while reading Desmond Tuck’s letters or by nodding the same object on his upper body in response to the U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) pronouncements and positions. Omar has a lot of defenders in her corner.
But Oberg is the first one elevating her to an enviable status of “an upstanding citizen.” Really, Oberg? After she claimed that on the Sept. 11, 2011, “somebody did something?” And after she has pleaded, in 2016, for leniency in defense of Abdirahman Yasin Daud while he was accused of trying to join ISIS?
During the court proceeding Daud stated: “I was not going there to pass out medical kits or food. I was going strictly to fight and kill on behalf of the Islamic State.” Oberg, of course, is entitled to his opinion regarding Rep. Omar’s viewpoints. Hopefully, it is not, as he likes referring to, the opinion of “majority of Americans.”
Vladimir Kaplan
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.