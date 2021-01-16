Editor,
I seldom agree with Matt Grocott, but usually read his column. But his Jan. 12 column titled “My experience Jan. 6” has me completely baffled. It was as if he didn’t know what happened in our nation’s Capitol on that day. Instead, he writes about going to Los Gatos and trying to participate in a protest but only finding a few people to talk with — and then someone got pushed. It was difficult to follow.
BUT: Matt, you are very fortunate to have a forum like your Daily Journal column to write about meaningful things. Why couldn’t you describe your feelings about the thugs and misguided people who invaded our Capitol building, frightened our legislators, sent them into hiding for protection and then destroyed property and caused the deaths of innocent people. You’re a disgrace. I wish the DJ would give your space to someone with something thoughtful and meaningful to share.
Joanne Engelhardt
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.