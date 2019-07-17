Editor,
When our president tells U.S. congresswomen to go back to the broken and crime infested places they came from, which is the United States, maybe it’s time he turns off the television and reads a few history books or just ask the people that he has hired to fact check his tweets. The dignity of the Oval Office needs to be brought back to where it should be.
Listening to his tweets reminds me of listening to two drunks in a bar telling each other how to solve the world’s problems. Accepting what comes from the mind of our present president is something I no longer choose to do and I wonder why so many citizens both Democratic and Republican continue to allow our president to lower the standards of that great office.
Robert Nice
Redwood City
