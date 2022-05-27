Editor,
Diane Papan chose a very low bar with her campaign decisions.
Almost every day, she is trying to demonize her opponent by stuffing our mailboxes with deceitful accusations. Diane Papan is either making some very bad choices or somebody is giving her some very bad advice. By aligning herself with PAC’s, she is beholden to them. Instead of focusing on local issues, these mailings reveal the content of her character, which appears quite dark. Her slogan is “working for you” but if she gets in, it probably will be “working for them.”
She’s lost the respect of a lot of people in San Mateo County with her scare tactics.
Constance Quirk
Burlingame
