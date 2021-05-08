Editor,
I am looking forward to the issuance of a request for proposals on city-owned land near the BART station. The city of Millbrae issued a press release about a month ago saying this was coming.
The issuance of an RFP will the first step in allowing this land to be transformed from languishing lots into a world-class resource for the community. It has been too long that our land has been idling vacant while we have approved proposals on other privately held parcels.
So close to the station, buildings on this land could be an amazing resource not only for the pedestrian experience of residents and visitors alike, but could also generate significant income for our schools and parks. Not to mention, they will also bring new customers to our downtown businesses.
Hopefully this process gets started soon.
Alicia Nillo
Millbrae
