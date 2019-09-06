Editor,
The sign in downtown Redwood City says “Climate best by government test.” The sign should say “Redwood City: the city that won’t say no to developers.” Maybe Redwood City should fix the poor roads and streets first. They should also fix the Highway 101/Woodside Road interchange and poor conditions. Redwood City is totally out of control. Too much development is bad. Narrow, crowded poorly maintained streets. Less traffic infraction enforcement. The true purpose of cities like Redwood City and Menlo Park is to increase taxes, fees, tolls and profits of developers and businesses.
Michael Morris
Redwood City
