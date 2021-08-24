Editor,
I’m responding to Tatiana Lyulkin’s Aug. 20 letter in which the author expressed a perceived lack of access to the COVID-19 vaccines in San Mateo County for the members of our community who may not be able to drive themselves to a hospital or health clinic.
Fortunately for Miss Lyulkin and for the members of our community who have not been vaccinated, San Mateo County Health provides in-home COVID-19 vaccinations to residents of the county who are unable to leave home due to age, disability or any medical reason, regardless of immigration status. County residents who meet one of these criteria and who want to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their caregivers from the disease can call (510) 363-0051 to schedule an in-home appointment today.
There are real costs to people choosing to believe information from unvetted Facebook posts over the advice of their personal physicians and experts in the field of epidemiology regarding COVID-19 — put simply, endangering the health of our neighbors is the most important one. A quick reminder to the 10% of eligible San Mateo County residents who have not been vaccinated: The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free of charge, and thanks to the San Mateo County Health Department, more accessible now than ever before.
Thank you to Sue Lempert for her original column about vaccinations and to Miss Lyulkin for helping to illustrate the convenience of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in San Mateo County.
Jay Ford
San Mateo
