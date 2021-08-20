Editor,

I find Sue Lempert’s last column extremely offensive and just plain untrue. First we had the Republicans. Then we had the homeless. And now we have the unvaccinated. What’s next — the enemies of the people?

Why do I have to explain to someone who’s old enough to be my mother that there are different reasons for people not being vaccinated? Why is it so hard for some people to understand that there is a world of difference between someone who’s so sick he/she can’t get to the hospital or a doctor’s office to get vaccinated and those who don’t believe in vaccination for say political reasons?

“Why are we coddling those unvaccinated?” Coddling? What did Ms. Lempert ever do for me? How can you “coddle” someone you don’t know from Adam? It’s not like Ms. Lempert offered to take me to the hospital and I refused! Lady, stop judging me, you don’t know me! 

Tatiana Lyulkin

Burlingame

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription