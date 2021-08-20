Editor,
I find Sue Lempert’s last column extremely offensive and just plain untrue. First we had the Republicans. Then we had the homeless. And now we have the unvaccinated. What’s next — the enemies of the people?
Why do I have to explain to someone who’s old enough to be my mother that there are different reasons for people not being vaccinated? Why is it so hard for some people to understand that there is a world of difference between someone who’s so sick he/she can’t get to the hospital or a doctor’s office to get vaccinated and those who don’t believe in vaccination for say political reasons?
“Why are we coddling those unvaccinated?” Coddling? What did Ms. Lempert ever do for me? How can you “coddle” someone you don’t know from Adam? It’s not like Ms. Lempert offered to take me to the hospital and I refused! Lady, stop judging me, you don’t know me!
Tatiana Lyulkin
Burlingame
