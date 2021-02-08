Editor,
Regarding Sharon King’s Feb. 4 letter to the editor, “The First Amendment,” it is correct that one’s personal political views should not be an impediment to their business activities, but what the “My Pillow” guy was advocating for was not protected political speech.
It was a call to overturn a legitimate election in contradiction to the rules of the U.S. Constitution. That is confirmed by the Daily Journal Jan. 23, 2021, article that was referenced alongside her letter. According to that article, the “My Pillow” guy “refused to accept Biden as the winner and posted, but later deleted a tweet in December calling on Trump to declare martial law and seize the ballots and voting machines in seven key states.” That is clear incitement to sedition (otherwise known as a coup), which is illegal and he should face the consequences.
David Crabbe
San Carlos
