Editor,
As of April 1, California plans on paroling 75,000 inmates and this should concern everyone. Early releases will include 63,000 for violent and repeated felons that will be eligible for good behavior credits.
In 2014, because of overcrowding a parole process was implemented for certain elderly convicts. This included a first degree murderer who bludgeoning a young mother with a hammer 28 times. He was denied parole but with the lack of concern from our state officials we can only imagine who will be released.
With the latest report of our border patrol stopping drug cartels and MS13 from crossing our borders we can hope that they will be able to continue their great work in protecting this country.
With the Obama, Biden, Harris policies and lack of concern for our country’s safety lets hope we can overcome their ridiculous policies.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
