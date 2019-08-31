Editor,
After spending several years and umpteen amounts of money, multiple indictments and numerous convictions, the Trump appointed Republican Justice Department investigators including Robert Mueller concluded that there was collusion between Russians of many persuasions and the Trump campaign, including multiple meetings between them.
Further the Mueller Report devoted much of its attention to Trump campaign officials obscuring, denying and then lying about these contacts and the advantages provided to their campaign. There can be no doubt that we have been snookered by a consummate con man. God help us.
Henry Brett
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.