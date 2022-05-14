Editor,
The newly released IPCC report (ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg2/) says that it’s “now or never” if the world is to stave off climate disaster.
After a report like this, we cannot go on “business-as-usual.” Any policy that doesn’t include phasing out fossil fuels is not a real climate plan. “Net zero” pledges are not going to get the job done, we need Real Zero.
“Net zero emissions” does NOT mean “zero emissions.” In many cases, it means the exact opposite and is instead used as a polluter-driven greenwashing scheme.
Instead of relying on unproven future technologies, we demand climate plans that radically reduce emissions to zero.
The lack of political action is stunning, given the dangers headed our way.
Please read the IPCC report and pledge your commitment to Real Zero emissions. Please press your representatives to take action to save our future.
Val Farrelly
San Mateo
