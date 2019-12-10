Editor,
Your paper’s reporting on the recent set of urgency ordinances to prevent evictions of vulnerable families ahead of the implementation of Assembly Bill 1482 shows just how different Peninsula leaders can be. As mayors, Karyl Matsumoto of South San Francisco (“South City adopts urgency tenant protections,” Dec. 3) and Sam Hindi of Foster City (“Three jurisdictions vote on urgency ordinance,” Nov. 20) led efforts to prevent tenants from being displaced by landlords who wanted them gone before stronger statewide protections kick in on Jan. 1.
Neither Matsumoto nor Hindi fully got what they wanted. South San Francisco passed a watered-down ordinance, and Foster City failed to pass anything at all. However, Matsumoto and Hindi stood with vulnerable families all the way through.
The same cannot be said of Mayor Donna Colson of Burlingame, who convened a study session on an urgency ordinance but then cast the decisive vote against it. Instead, Burlingame is making a small donation to a local nonprofit to help displaced families, but that is cold comfort for renters pushed out of homes they’ve lived in for years. San Bruno and Pacifica also decided to side with local landlords who see themselves as the aggrieved parties despite benefiting from Proposition 13 and restrictive supply.
If displaced families can manage to stay in the area, I suggest they rent in San Carlos, Redwood City, Half Moon Bay, San Mateo or another city that has passed an urgency ordinance. At least you’ll know your local councilmembers have your back.
David Pollack
San Carlos
one day tenant activists and the city council members who support them will realize they don't own the property they are trying to regulate.
