In response to an urgency ordinance San Mateo County officials adopted to stop no-fault evictions and large rent increases in anticipation of a new state law to take effect in January, the California Apartment Association is raising concerns with the measure, alleging it makes it unclear about whether the rules apply to single-family homes and may infringe on landlords’ legal rights.
In a Nov. 25 letter to County Counsel John Beiers, attorney Stephen Pahl, whose office serves as general counsel to the association, alleged certain provisions of the urgency ordinance approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in a 4-1 vote last week are illegal. County officials’ Nov. 19 decision came after several cities on the Peninsula grappled with similar measures to effectively implement Assembly Bill 1482 — which requires landlords to have a state-defined just cause for evicting a tenant and also caps annual rent increases at 5% plus inflation — ahead of schedule to keep tenants in their homes before the bill takes effect in January.
By making adjustments to a proposed urgency ordinance at county officials’ Nov. 19 meeting, Pahl alleged supervisors included language in the ordinance implying single-family homes are subject to the urgency ordinance when state law exempts them from these requirements. He also contended the retroactive nature of the ordinance county officials adopted last week could prevent property owners from taking a tenant to court to pursue a legal eviction on or after Nov. 19 without complying with AB 1482. Pahl’s letter was approved by the San Mateo County Association of Realtors.
In an email, Beiers disagreed with Pahl’s contention that the county’s urgency ordinance applied to single-family homes, and said his office believes the requirement that property owners have “just cause” to file for an unlawful detainer action is supported by existing law.
Redwood City and Daly City were the first cities in the county to pass urgency ordinances on Oct. 28, and San Mateo and San Carlos followed suit and passed their own ordinances Nov. 4 and Nov. 12, respectively. On Nov. 18, both Burlingame and Foster City rejected proposals to implement those protections retroactive to Oct. 8, which is when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law.
When the county’s Board of Supervisors discussed the issue last week, officials opted to include two amendments to the proposed ordinance with the goal of clarifying that the urgency ordinance complies with the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act and that it is not meant to penalize landlords who are following existing laws, such as those with valid reasons to evict someone in the weeks since the law was passed and who did not provide “just cause” on the eviction notice as required by AB 1482.
Supervisor David Canepa voted against the proposal, described it as “overly aggressive” and also said the rent cap was unnecessary because Newsom on Oct. 26 declared a state of emergency, which caps rent increases at 10% in California, because of wildfires.
Pahl acknowledged the complexity of understanding how existing state law, such as the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, will interact with AB 1482 when it takes effect, as well as local ordinances that have been adopted in recent weeks and also emphasized how challenging it will be for landlords to decipher them. By including an amendment to the proposed ordinance including the phrase “the provisions of this Section shall not apply to any Tenancies, for residential real properties that have been issued a certification of occupancy after Feb. 1, 1995,” county officials referenced language from the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act but in doing so included single-family homes among the properties that are subject to the restrictions of the county’s ordinance, said Pahl.
He said the way county officials included the phrase only exempted a type of multi-family housing from the county ordinance.
Beiers maintained supervisors did not suggest the measure was intended to apply to single-family homes and in fact made it clear they intended for the ordinance to be consistent with existing law such as the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which exempts single-family homes from rent stabilization.
Pahl noted that landlords who may have distributed eviction notices to tenants in late September and early October in keeping with the laws in effect when they took those actions may be prevented from following through on those actions by the county’s urgency ordinance, which he said substantively changes property owners’ rights in violation of existing state laws. He added that because the state Legislature has opted to control this area of the law, the state has pre-empted local municipalities from making changes.
Beiers acknowledged that unlawful detainer actions filed on or after Nov. 19, 2019, must be based on just cause, as defined in the urgency ordinance. But he said his office believes that requiring a property owner to have “just cause” to file an unlawful detainer action is supported by existing law.
Because the county’s constituents may make decisions based on the ordinance passed by county officials last week, Pahl hoped the letter he submitted to Beier’s office would call their attention to the vulnerabilities he saw in the urgency ordinance.
“We want to bring to the county’s attention that the ordinance is legally defective and really should be amended or revised,” he said. “There are a lot of municipalities ... that look to the county for guidance and that’s not serving your constituents very well.”
