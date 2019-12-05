After a law office and a real estate office moved into vacant groundfloor storefronts in downtown Half Moon Bay, city officials will be weighing an urgency ordinance in a special meeting Thursday to limit new uses on certain blocks.
The aim would be to keep visitor-serving or pedestrian-oriented uses on the ground floor, according to a staff report for the meeting.
The council will hear a presentation, conduct a public hearing and weigh whether to adopt an urgency ordinance for 45 days that would limit new uses on the 300, 400, 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street to restaurants, retail and other uses that are active. That would give the city time to come up with zoning amendments to address the community’s interests. While the city’s Downtown Specific Plan encourages restaurant and retail uses, it does not have any requirements or prohibitions on uses.
The council will meet 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Emergency Operations Center, 537 Kelly Ave.
