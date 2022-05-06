Editor,
Objections raised to Capt. Christina Corpus’ fallacious “lack of experience.” After fighting off a violent carjacker at 16, she joined the Sheriff’s Office and worked her way up by sheer guts. Bolanos has no such experience. As to rank, Don Horsley was only a lieutenant when he became sheriff, and he appointed Munks as undersheriff when he was a lieutenant. Bolanos merely inherited the sheriff post.
Tiny, naïve, Queen Victoria, ascended the British throne at 18 and ruled the British Empire from 1819-1901 despite giving birth to nine children.
In AD 60, Queen Boudicea, of the Iceni took to her chariot and lead warriors to defeat 70,000 Romans. In more recent times many women have risen to lead their countries.
• 46-year-old Katrin Jakobsdottur, prime minister of Iceland;
• Jacinda Arden, prime minister of New Zealand; and
• Angela Merkel, ex-chancellor of Germany.
The present Sheriff’s Office is dysfunctional, lacking in transparency, mired in scandals and in dire need of being brought into the 21st century. It needs Christina Corpus to do just that: with dignity, sincerity, transparency and effectiveness aided by citizen oversight to ensure these values are upheld.
Janet Davis
Menlo Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.