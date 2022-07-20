Editor,
I am a devoted reader of the Daily Journal. I’m a big fan of your two sports writers Nathan Mollat and Terry Bernal. I also enjoy the mix of local, state, national and world news. Knowing that we live in the Bay Area where the vastly prevailing political views are left leaning, I look forward to reading the ‘Other Voices’ column on the editorial page, in order to get a different perspective on worldly affairs.
However, in the Friday, July 15, edition, the editorial was from The New York Times titled “Biden must act now to protect abortion rights.” This is hardly an opposing local viewpoint and doesn’t challenge one’s comfort zone at all. An open and free press should strive to present all viewpoints, rather than just parrot the status quo. Thank you for all you do, but please try to balance the opinions to reflect the diversity of views in our great country. ‘Other Voices’ should be just that.
Roy Scott
San Mateo
