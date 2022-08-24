Editor,
There was a shortage of mental health counselors even before the pandemic. The fear and confusion from the virus and lockdown have exacerbated the problem. I can see how those working in the field are frustrated by the deluge of patients seeking help, but I fail to see how walking off the job is going to help those patients. Perhaps binding arbitration would have been a better for all concerned.
(2) comments
Mr. Donnelly,
Perhaps, as the saying goes, you should walk a mile in there shoes.
Their shoes, not quite awake.
