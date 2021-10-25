Editor,
The amount of money raised and spent by local political candidates can vary dramatically. And this will be very evident in the next local election in Burlingame. Previously, the campaign limit for an individual was a maximum of $720. The Burlingame City Council recently raised the limit for local campaign contributions to a whopping $4,900 per donor.
Those who voted in favor of raising the limit are Donna Colson, Ann O’Brien and Ricardo Ortiz.
Limits amplify the voices of smaller donors and level the playing field for candidates who may not have wealthy donors backing them. There should be a variety of community candidates such as people who have volunteered and worked for our community but aren’t always independently wealthy or have wealthy friends. It’s disappointing that the above councilmembers chose a different path.
Constance Quirk
Burlingame
