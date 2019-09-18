Editor,
Caltrain is going backwards with bicycles. It is sad that instead of stimulating one of the best and healthiest ways of commuting, Caltrain has taken a step back by reducing the number of bikes allowed per train and less safety by having cyclists sit in other cars. More and more people choose bicycles to commute and I’ve seen the numbers increase year over year. I hope that Caltrain’s decision doesn't turn as bad as I expect once electrified trains go live.
Erico Franco Gomez
San Francisco
