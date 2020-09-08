Editor,
California’s upside down. Our third-world blackouts are caused by reliance on solar energy that only works during the day and we’re outlawing the only other source of energy to our homes — natural gas. For a third-world travel experience, go to San Francisco where you can practice side-stepping piles of feces. Why are we trying to pack people into high rise buildings where diseases like COVID can spread faster. Why spend $100’s of billions on a high-speed rail to Bakersfield when the real demand and emission reductions are from high speed mass transit to affordable living areas.
Cities and counties are being hit for more money to pay for unaffordable government worker pension benefits. CalPERS’ solution for juicing returns is to borrow money to invest like a Wall Street hedge fund – what could go wrong? Our union-run schools are a disgrace.
Fires are caused by a 100 years of undergrowth, not climate change. Our courageous fire fighters at CAL FIRE are significantly underfunded by cowardly politicians who refuse to give them adequate budgets for equipment and aircraft to fight fires. We should be building fire breaks near housing and installing remote fire detection networks in our forests. It’s much easier to fight a fire that’s detected early.
It is time for Californians to stop being victims. Corrupt politicians in Sacramento who prioritize spending on issues that line their pockets need to be stopped. Californians needs to return to their roots as innovators and visionaries before we become another failed blue state.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
