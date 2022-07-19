Editor,
Another application was submitted to demolish the Fish Market restaurant in San Mateo and build a larger, five-story 321 apartment units. This is symptomatic of what is happening to San Mateo.
I am seriously concerned about a dysfunctional/broken urban planning process and the ability to maintain the character and quality of life in San Mateo. There are a lot of pressures at play from the state and developers and I hope, in 10 years, we do not have an unsightly and unlivable urban mess.
It’s a gradual deterioration in the quality of life. Very dense housing beyond reasonable limits, increasing traffic and parking problems,
limited infrastructure (and water) to support it, reduced open space and limited choices for retail, restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores,
services, etc. We have lost or will be losing to housing Kmart, Trag’s, Draeger’s, Talbot’s Toyland, Rite Aide shopping complex and more coming, especially with the downtown development. For example, the Fish Market developer is asking for only 1.17 parking spaces per housing unit when most households have at least two cars plus visitors.
There is an opportunity to make changes in our city planning process before it’s too late and advocate for smart balanced growth and not on controlled by developers and the state. Some members of the City Council will be leaving or up for vote and we need a council that better listens to the needs of the whole community.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
