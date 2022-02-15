Editor,
Regarding the guest perspective “El Camino must incorporate Bus Rapid Transit” in the Feb. 10 edition of the Daily Journal, the writer wants to bring San Francisco’s failed transportation ideas to the Peninsula.
The Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit is years behind schedule and more than three times over budget. When it is finished the buses will go slower, not faster, because they will have to follow single file, instead of passing each other. El Camino is narrow and crowded with infrequent buses. It would be down to one lane through Burlingame, while the bus lane sits empty. Makes no sense.
The writer is correct about one thing, however, Samtrans has declared they are “Equity Focused,” although they won’t say what that means.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
