Public transit is foundational to San Mateo County’s sustenance. Reliable transportation creates opportunities for working people to live more fulfilling lives. Frequent SamTrans buses and expansive routes may make the difference in ensuring students get to school on time and for workers and riders to get to their jobs and or appointments on time. Many San Mateo County residents are transit dependent — without the reliability of transit service, these cohorts are limited from living full lives.
In San Mateo County, El Camino Real serves as a large transportation corridor linking Palo Alto and Daly City. The SamTrans ECR route, which runs along the entire corridor in two hours, is far and away the busiest route for the agency. About 25% of all SamTrans boardings are on the ECR (keep in mind SamTrans has 29 non-school routes), and the line accounts for 20% of the agency’s operating budget. However, traffic congestion and delays are frequent. As northbound ECR approaches Daly City and the southbound ECR approaches Redwood City en route to Palo Alto, congestion and on-time performance rapidly deteriorate (45% and 35% on time, respectively). With the ECR Rapid cut in early 2020 due to staffing shortages, riders are desperate for better on-time performance, and the upcoming “Reimagine SamTrans” improved route network presents little change to the existing ECR route.
In the last two years, I’ve strived to become more connected with transit agencies and have worked with pro-transit working groups including Seamless Bay Area, a nonprofit focused on integrated fares and expansive service to all Bay Area counties. As a high school student who relies on public transportation, I believe it is important that transit services meet the needs of all riders and those who aren’t riding yet. I frequently use ECR in south San Mateo and Burlingame to get home, and find it convenient when on time. However, it struggles with aforementioned congestion during the evening rush hours and when compared against Caltrain, seldom is it a consistent option. There is an obvious solution. Transit lanes and Bus Rapid Transit along El Camino Real would be a giant step forward in improving SamTrans reliability and speeds along the corridor. When Caltrans proposed the redesign of El Camino Real segments in north San Mateo County during the summer of 2021, allowing residents an opportunity to hear from engineers and offer feedback, nowhere were transit lanes or BRT included. Much of the language surrounding the proposal centers around tree preservation and maintaining the number of lanes for auto traffic. This simply doesn’t make sense.
SamTrans’ BRT Feasibility Study from 2014 paints quite the positive picture; while there were 13,000 daily ECR riders in 2014, it was estimated that a 2040 BRT system would bring in 33,800 daily riders — 2.6 times more. While the cost in 2014 dollars was roughly $177 million, this cost is worth the leap. With modernized, dedicated bus stops along curbs or perhaps in the median, average speeds would increase leading to surges in demand. Keep in mind that with dedicated transportation funding and strong advocacy, this 2040 timeline could become much earlier.
U.S. bus systems have struggled with stigma from car users and corporations thinking that buses only cater to low-income families, and that they are overrun with drugs and homelessness. As we all know, this isn’t the case, and an improved bus system goes a long way to tackling this stigma. Bus Rapid Transit on El Camino would build upon the equity foundation SamTrans has in place. Just this past month, SamTrans announced a pilot program for qualifying low-income families to ride for free — an excellent first step in the fight for transit justice. SamTrans ought to budget and assign funding that promotes a bus rapid transit system, or even just bus-only lanes, at the local, state and federal level. As we move forward and continue to build and advocate for transit justice, we must keep pressing and pushing our local state and federal legislatures to take action on this project and other equitable transit projects. Supporting transportation agencies to provide continuous, fast and affordable transit is a viable way to utilize transportation policy to address the rising temperatures of climate change, public health and racial equity. Remembering the sacrifices of riders before us helps us identify flaws and improve systems for the better. BRT along El Camino is the positive change that all riders, and the community, needs.
Davis Turner is a senior in high school at the Nueva School in San Mateo. He has a deep passion and understanding for transportation networks and urban planning. He has worked as a youth advocate for San Francisco Transit Riders performing outreach in transit-dependent areas of San Francisco and continues to volunteer and organize with Seamless Bay Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.