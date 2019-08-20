Editor,

The old post office in Burlingame has been left abandoned for years, detracting from the vibrancy of downtown. Now, the owner wants to develop another property on the other side of town (“New condos proposed in Burlingame” in the Aug. 16 edition of the Daily Journal). Perhaps this is an opportunity for the Burlingame City Hall to require something positive be done with the post office before they consider the other development. 

Tim Donnelly

Burlingame

