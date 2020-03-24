Editor,
It is quite disturbing that the incidents of COVID-19 infection are mounting in the country including San Mateo County. At least we know the cause of the disease and how it is spread, and most importantly how it could be controlled. So, to avert a China like a tragedy, the only way is arresting further spread immediately through social distancing. Certainly, the county health department is taking all steps. But, only we, the people can actually arrest the virus spreading, by strictly following the instructions issued by the Health Department. Remain at home and venture outside only for the most essential need. Consider each other person one sees outside as infected and keep a safe distance with a smile. If we follow this for at least two or three weeks strictly, we can break the chain.
The economic fallout on account of remaining at home will be far less than the damage the virus could cause to the economy if it is spread irrepressibly. So everybody should practice social distancing and immediately participate in a “break the chain” movement.
Raju Adimari
Belmont
