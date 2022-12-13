We now know the Justice Department was involved in suppressing stories on President Biden’s influence selling scandal before the election. The Justice Department concocted the story for 50 “intelligence” agents saying Hunter’s computer was likely hacked by the Russians. Twitter feeds, CBS, The New York Times and cyber investigators show that the information on Hunter Biden’s computer and documents turned over to the FBI by Tony Bobulinski, the CEO of Biden’s holding company, are likely true.
Biden’s influence peddling company has the earmarks of a possible “front" for Joe Biden to receive “bribes” for himself and his family. Would a Ukrainian oil oligarch pay Hunter Biden $3 million for nothing? Joe Bidden obviously lied about not talking to Hunter about this when pictures surfaced showing Joe, Hunter and the Oligarch golfing. The $3 million given to Hunter paid off the Oligarch when Joe Biden withheld U.S. foreign aid until a certain Ukrainian prosecutor was fired for threatening the Oligarch paying the $3 million to Hunter.
But this was just an opener for Hunter Biden’s “business deals” in China that totaled at least $5.8 billion, according to the Washington Post.
We need, and will likely have, a Congressional investigation to determine whether Joe Biden illegally received bribes, which is an impeachable offenses under the Constitution. Congress needs to interview Bobulinski about his statement to the FBI that Joe Biden got 10% of all the deals and when.
