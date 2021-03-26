Editor,
I was taken aback by the headline in the DJ’s edition of Friday, March 20-21, 2021, reporting on a hate crime in Atlanta. This story was resourced from the AP, a highly “credible” and “objective” news bureau that has been the mouthpiece for the Democratic Party for some time.
I had always prayed that the DJ would stay out of a political venue, but that is not the case, certainly not when reporting is flawed. Both the FBI and the local police chief of Atlanta indicated that the horrible committed crime did not seem to be racially motivated. Yet, here comes Gramps Biden and his lifeboat Harris to rub it in that there is sustained racism in this country, in this case especially against the Asian demographic.
The hypocrisy of this Biden/Harris team is beyond the description. I have not seen them yet to hightail it to Chicago where murders of this magnitude are unfortunately quite common. Oh, I forgot; these are Black on Black murders, apparently not included in the BLM manifesto. When we pick up any newspaper, turn on any newscast, it is all about race. I am sick of it. We are not racists and Biden’s idiotic, scripted outbursts are not helping. What happened to his inauguration vows to unite this country? Still waiting. I can’t wait for this bozo and his administration to get booted.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
