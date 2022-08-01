In response to “Belmont to discuss Parks Master Plan:” It seems the reporter spoke with a few people who are unhappy with the PROS Plan, not the large majority who support it. The opponents are trying to create controversy where there is none, to create delay in the hope of getting their way. Enough is enough, the PROS plan should not be delayed any further.
The process, at 18 months, has taken six months longer than planned. The city let everyone be heard, it invested hundreds of hours of staff time, spent $372,000 on consultants and came up with an excellent plan.
There is no need for “more work” and “clarification.” This would result in just more meetings with comments from the same people (the same ones who tried to shut down the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course), and the city spending tens of thousands more on a plan that’s already complete.
Belmont has spent more than enough time and money so everyone can be heard. The draft plan was available to the public for review with plenty of time before the final was published. I don’t feel this process was rushed at all.
I hope our City Council adopts the plan rather than needlessly extending the process to satisfy a few complaining homeowners who live next to the open space. The city should now shift its attention to the Barrett Community Center and pool, which has been completely sidelined by the PROS plan process.
