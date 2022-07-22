In the July 12 article “Belmont to discuss Parks Master Plan,” the arguments for kicking the PROS Plan down the road seem like a contrived effort to create an impression that the plan is somehow being railroaded when that is the furthest from reality. The public provided input for a year and a half.
The final product was a joint effort by experienced professionals (the Parks Department and its consultants) who know what they’re doing. The living document was fully vetted by the Parks and Recreation Commission from the first draft to final draft, and they unanimously approved it. Nobody from the commission said they needed more time.
I get it. A few politically-connected constituents of Councilman Lieberman don’t like the fact that the plan continues Belmont’s inclusive open space policies, and they want yet another bite at the apple. That’s not a good enough reason to go back to square one. The plan has widespread community support, and the community is tired of hearing diatribes against cycling and recreation from the same half-dozen people at every meeting.
Enough is enough. Belmont City Council, please adopt the plan so the city can start taking actions recommended by the plan, such as increasing trail safety, protecting riparian habitats with new bridges, and managing wildfire risk. That would be a much more productive use of the city’s resources than dragging out the process for months so a few privileged people can nitpick the plan.
