Editor,
I’m sending major applause to Mr. Tim Donnelly for his letter to the editor “Senate Bill 50” in the Dec. 26 edition of the Daily Journal reminding us that state Sen. Scott Weiner’s Senate Bill 50 is bad public policy. Donnelly reports the San Francisco Board of Supervisors (Weiner represents San Francisco) recently voted 10-1 not to support Senate Bill 50 citing loss of local autonomy and a loss of individual neighborhood character. California has nearly 500 cities and towns each with their individual land use policy-making body. A-one-size-fits-all law dictating what each individual community should look like is ill conceived and disregards each communities individuality and identity.
David Altscher
Belmont
