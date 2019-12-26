Editor,
It was interesting to note that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors recently voted 10-1 not to support Senate Bill 50. The board cited loss of autonomy, loss of neighborhood character and lack of infrastructure as their reasons. The bill is authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco and is a former supervisor there. The board acts as the transportation commission there as well. The bill would allow more density near transportation, whether the local jurisdictions agreed or not.
If Wiener’s most ardent supporters (next to the building industry) will not support his bill, I think our local officials would do well to give it the thumbs-down as well.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
