Editor,
Thanks for the publication of Jonathan Madison’s recent column, “Still our country.” I would like to thank Jonathan’s grandfather for his service to the nation during the Vietnam War. We treated Vietnam veterans horribly! Thanks to the SMDJ for running Jonathan’ s column along with Sue’s , Mark’s, Matt’s, John’s and others. We are blessed by the diversity of thoughts by the above that is sadly lacking in much bigger, though not better, newspapers.
John Kelly
San Mateo
