The land of the free. Home of the brave. The shining city on a hill. Our sweet land of liberty. These patriotic refrains connote a fervent pride and belief in the foundations of our democracy. Behind these historic expressions loom an unpleasant reality: our young democracy often falls far short of the creeds and values to which we hold our nation.
For every mountain top of victory to which we can attest, history reminds us of unforgettable valleys that cast a shadow upon our nation’s progress. America is the story of one who is haunted by their past. The one who fails time and again. The one who possesses great wealth, but finds themself in moral poverty.
Nevertheless, America is also the story of one who continues along on the stony road. The one who fights to live up to the seemingly impossible standards to which they hold themself. The one who refuses to allow the shadow cast by their dark past to dim the light of their future. That’s America.
Sure, our nation’s history is rooted in seeds of hatred, greed and human indifference, to say the least. Lest we forget the 400 years of slavery endured by our Black ancestors. We will not forget the symbols of inequality that plagued the coming generations of color — the three-fifths compromise, a government that failed to ensure equal protection under the law and unfathomable injustices in our nation’s criminal justice system. A civil war that challenged the foundations upon which our nation rested, and the bloody cost of more than half a million men, women and children. A nation restless and constantly at war. All the while, our nation stood by its creed that “all men are created equal.” We stood by the flag in which stars represented free states unshackled by the age-old practices of our former colonists in Britain. Empty promises. No question about it — look back and you will find our nation’s history is a firmament of darkness.
Nonetheless, if you look closely, you will find within that firmament countless lanterns of hope. Our ancestors did not stand idly by and let our nation continue to fall by the wayside of its creeds. They united in the face of injustice, armed with weapons of love and courage. They marched. They fought. They bled. They wept. They made every effort possible to bring about equal protection of the laws, women’s suffrage, an end to slavery and segregation. They made possible the protections enshrined in Brown v. Board of Education. They trampled the age-old laws of Dred Scott v. Sanford. Beyond our beloved shores, our nation’s military fought in World War II to defend our freedom and put a stop to the genocide of more than 6 million Jewish people. We probed space in 1969 and put the world’s first man on the moon. Today, we still have many miles to go. Though we are far from it, we continue along the path to hold true to our values.
Today, a growing number of Americans are becoming increasingly unapologetic about their distaste for our nation and its ideologies. Across our nation, we see statues and symbols representing various creeds and faiths torn down in an effort to purge our nation of its past. In an age in which anti-Americanism rips throughout our nation like a wildfire, it is easy to forget the world-renowned accomplishments championed by our nation. Before we fall prey to the trap of pessimism, we must remember that our ancestors chose courage instead. They understood that, though our nation was far from the one in which it held itself out to be, that the choice was theirs to embrace it or change it.
In short, that is why we commend the brave men and women who fight valiantly for our beloved nation. These soldiers are neither ignorant of our nation’s shortcomings, nor are they unaware of the injustices that have plagued it for centuries. As my grandfather, a former Vietnam War veteran, once said: we fight for what we believe this nation can be. We fight for every American to have the opportunity to make the values of our nation a reality.
We would be wise to take a lesson from our ancestors and the brave men and women who fight for our liberties. Before we easily embrace the logic of pessimism or indifference, let us first look to the difficult task of embracing courage — courage for our families, our communities, and our dear nation. Our nation will never be perfect, but each of us can do our parts — collectively and individually — to make real the promises of this nation for ourselves and for those around us. Remember, regardless of its imperfections, America is still our country.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services. Jonathan is an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.