In the “Drive-by ADA lawsuits” column by Matt Grocott dated Aug. 3 should everyone make aware of the unfair and outrageous ADA lawsuits filed by an uncompassionate lawyer. Due to the coronavirus situation this is a very difficult time for small businesses struggling to stay open and serve their community. I am sure every small business tries their best to accommodate all their customers ... able and disabled.
And maybe the mayor of San Carlos can help these businesses with supporting action and not just talk.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
