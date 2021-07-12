Editor,
As the crops wilt and cows drop like flies, we are fed a bunch of lies.
The only “wastewater” is the water we waste.
Water purveyor Cal Water will scream “conserve, conserve, conserve,” while their only concern is to preserve their revenue stream.
San Mateo can laud their “Clean Water Program,” built on 19th century parameters, invalid data, and outdated technology's, yet it's truly a 21st century fraud.
The city says sustain, adapt, and conserve though it implements a senseless program that extracts, wastes, and discards our most precious resource.
A green lush lawn will never invoke a fine unless it helps with Cal Waters bottom line.
“Excessive conserving” will bring a special meter reader with a leer, gross misuse of water will be cheered as a personal right any time of the year.
A once in a lifetime pathway to a clean, sustainable water program was discarded in arrogance and greed that only the wealthiest dare display.
Twelve million gallons a day flushed down the drain, chemically processed and discarded in the bay, not a single drop recycled or reused in any way.
No documents to support the claims or projections, God only knows who to blame.
Will we ever learn to respect our natural resources and if not now when?
How many times, how many ways does it need to be said before we are all … .
John Ebneter
San Mateo
