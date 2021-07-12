Editor,

As the crops wilt and cows drop like flies, we are fed a bunch of lies.

The only “wastewater” is the water we waste.

Water purveyor Cal Water will scream “conserve, conserve, conserve,” while their only concern is to preserve their revenue stream.

San Mateo can laud their “Clean Water Program,” built on 19th century parameters, invalid data, and outdated technology's, yet it's truly a 21st century fraud.

The city says sustain, adapt, and conserve though it implements a senseless program that extracts, wastes, and discards our most precious resource.

A green lush lawn will never invoke a fine unless it helps with Cal Waters bottom line.

“Excessive conserving” will bring a special meter reader with a leer, gross misuse of water will be cheered as a personal right any time of the year.

A once in a lifetime pathway to a clean, sustainable water program was discarded in arrogance and greed that only the wealthiest dare display.

Twelve million gallons a day flushed down the drain, chemically processed and discarded in the bay, not a single drop recycled or reused in any way.

No documents to support the claims or projections, God only knows who to blame.

Will we ever learn to respect our natural resources and if not now when?

How many times, how many ways does it need to be said before we are all … .

John Ebneter

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription