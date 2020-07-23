Editor,
My professional copy editor friend recently expressed that she passionately stayed up all night making a quilt top. Now with the possibility of many of our youth at home, why not incorporate quilting as an elective for a school semester? This combination of hands and mind might even create more at-home family time and unity. No doubt that beautiful handmade quilts given to others would become sincerely treasured by the receivers.
Mike Sawyer
Denver, Colorado
