Editor,
Over the last 25 years I have advocated for conservative issues in the city and county of San Mateo. With the open-mindedness of Jon Mays, the editor in chief of the San Mateo Daily Journal, I was able to express the conservative views of those in our community in what I hope was an articulate yet biting fashion. After many conversations with my family, I promised I would end my conservative advocacy for our community and put down my pen once and for all.
I leave the fight and I only hope that those in our community who are conservative and demand an accountable government, keep that fight going. I have seen an organic groundswell of like-minded people who are standing up for their right to have an opinion without being threatened, both verbally and physically.
This is my last letter to the San Mateo Daily Journal; however, I will keep my subscription to the paper forever as a token of my appreciation to Jon and all those working at the San Mateo Daily Journal. As a last request to the San Mateo city voter, please make sure to vote yes on Y and no on R. Also, vote for Ms. Papan and Ms. Nash for the City Council of San Mateo. Let’s remove the appointed Ms. Amourence Lee from the council and save it from the domination of councilmembers who do not have the best interest of the people living in San Mateo.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
