Editor,
In the March 31 edition of the Daily Journal, letter writer Mike Brown discusses how Trump’s Warp Speed saved so many people but proved once again that Trump supporters have a different belief system than the rest of the world. All you have to do is ask the families of the first 100,000 people that died what they thought of Trump and his warp speed. With a different man/woman in office at that time many lives could have been saved and just maybe life would be a lot closer to getting back to normal now.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.