California Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins’ criticism of Judge George Miram is uncalled for and is an attempt to intimidate (“Senate president sounds off on San Mateo housing ruling” in the Dec. 5 edition of the Daily Journal).
Intimidate? Yes. Judges are often “promoted” to higher courts and having the “endorsement” and good will of politicians is often a plus to obtain confirmation. Other judges are now on notice. Atkins could have served us, San Mateo voters, property owners and renters better by keeping her mouth shut.
Oscar Lopez-Guerra
San Mateo
