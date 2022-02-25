My parents were relatively poor and not well educated, but they understood the value of a well-rounded educational experience. They were dismayed when they discovered how my grade-school history book depicted slavery in the United States. In the book, they saw a picture of a smiling overseer, sitting on a smiling horse, with three smiling slaves — a man, a woman and a child — looking up at him in a cotton field.
My parents quickly taught me that slavery was not a happy, fair employment arrangement between slaves and slave owners. It was barbaric, brutal and sinful by Christian standards. My parents set the record straight with me but, even today, I wonder if this type of education about slavery and its aftermath is the reason so many don’t understand the depth of trauma this horrible institution inflicted on our country, and why the aftermath is still so prevalent today.
In my studies over my school years about Black history, outside of the classroom because it certainly wasn’t being taught there, I learned not only about the oppressive portions of what Black people experienced in this country, but many other things that should be celebrated. I learned that the first air conditioning unit was created by Frederick Jones, in 1949. I learned that the first fire extinguisher was created by Thomas Marshall in 1872. Thomas Carrington created the stethoscope in 1876. I marveled at the entrepreneurship of Madam C. J. Walker, the first self-made Black female millionaire, who created the straightening comb in 1905. Although I am not a fan of the straightening comb (most Black females who have gotten their hair “pressed” on Saturday nights before church on Sunday mornings will understand that statement), that does not negate the magnitude of what she accomplished.
For me, studying Black history did two things. First, it gave me the context for why Black people fight so hard for the fulfillment of the American promise, as stated in our Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Our history in this country has proven, repeatedly, that this is not yet the experience for far too many Black Americans. Secondly, studying our history gave me a sense of the fullness, the richness, the depth of my heritage. Yes, we have been oppressed, but we are not defined by that oppression. We have contributed to this country in myriad ways that, unfortunately, are not even know by most Americans.
History books have progressed a bit since my childhood days, but not much. Sanitized versions of the civil rights movement, featuring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks are now included. Barack Obama is mentioned because he has to be, since he was the 44th president of the United States. But Black history, overall, is still pretty much ignored. History about how this country’s racial struggles continue to affect us today, like that recounted in Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law,” is overlooked. Even here in San Mateo County, historians like Carolyn Hoskins struggle to get schools to allow her to enrich their curriculum with her massive collection of Black history information and artifacts. Black contributions to American society, beyond those on the football field or basketball court, are forgotten. However, Black history should be taught, recounted, celebrated and, at times, mourned not just by Black Americans but by all Americans. Black history is American History. It shouldn’t just be talked about just each February, but in every single month of the year.
Some people argue that talking about Black history is divisive and even uncomfortable. I would argue that teaching and talking about Black history would bring about the exact opposite effect. America is already divided. Continuing to push a monolithic, Euro-centric world view has neither brought us together nor will it ever bring us together. Embracing the richness of all of our contributions to American society and culture — Black, Hispanic, Asian, Jewish, Islamic, women, LBGTQ+ — is what will bring us closer together. Understanding each other better, by understanding our histories, will bring us closer together. Some of it is uncomfortable. However, growth is not gained by staying in one’s comfort zone. So, until we as a nation get to a point where we are able to teach and talk about our collective history in a comprehensive, inclusive way, observances like Black History Month will continue to be needed.
The Rev. Lorrie Owens is the president of the NAACP San Mateo branch.
