Auld Lang Syne or times long past. My 50-ish reunion ... was a year late when a good number of my high school classmates got together for a milestone reunion. It was bittersweet but mostly sweet. The very first person I saw was my next-door neighbor from long ago. Seeing her was worth the trip from the Bay Area to SoCal. I’m sure my mother looking down was happy to see us hugging and smiling. It was also sweet to reconnect with classmates had not seen for decades. I would approach someone who caught my eye with a friendly smile and we would bow inward slightly so we could read each other’s name tags. Invariably the first questions were ... where are you living, are you retired and how many grandkids? After that it was stripping away time back to when we were sitting around the quad at lunchtime or remembering some high school hijinks.

The bitter ... or poignant portion of the reunion was taking time to view the memory wall. It was sometimes difficult to keep reading the names. At my 30th reunion, two women approached me at separate times to chat for a moment or two. I didn’t recognize either one but I remembered their names. Each one told me that they were hoping I would be at the 30th reunion because each one wanted to thank me for being so friendly. They were not popular or top students or accomplished athletes ... just regular kids trying to get through high school ... but they remembered me being nice to them. It was such a huge compliment and something I did not expect. Well, both their names were on the memory wall ... side by side. I had to turn away for a moment.

