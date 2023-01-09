Auld Lang Syne or times long past. My 50-ish reunion ... was a year late when a good number of my high school classmates got together for a milestone reunion. It was bittersweet but mostly sweet. The very first person I saw was my next-door neighbor from long ago. Seeing her was worth the trip from the Bay Area to SoCal. I’m sure my mother looking down was happy to see us hugging and smiling. It was also sweet to reconnect with classmates had not seen for decades. I would approach someone who caught my eye with a friendly smile and we would bow inward slightly so we could read each other’s name tags. Invariably the first questions were ... where are you living, are you retired and how many grandkids? After that it was stripping away time back to when we were sitting around the quad at lunchtime or remembering some high school hijinks.
The bitter ... or poignant portion of the reunion was taking time to view the memory wall. It was sometimes difficult to keep reading the names. At my 30th reunion, two women approached me at separate times to chat for a moment or two. I didn’t recognize either one but I remembered their names. Each one told me that they were hoping I would be at the 30th reunion because each one wanted to thank me for being so friendly. They were not popular or top students or accomplished athletes ... just regular kids trying to get through high school ... but they remembered me being nice to them. It was such a huge compliment and something I did not expect. Well, both their names were on the memory wall ... side by side. I had to turn away for a moment.
Some of the old high school spirit was rekindled. Our school mascot was a Scottish warrior, and our marching band included bagpipers. I remember playing football on Friday nights. I never heard the band ... and they were loud ... but I do remember hearing that low rumbling sound the bags make then the pipes’ skirl piercing the cold air. It cut through the noise and action at the game. The cool thing is that the reunion organizers invited some pipers from the current band to the reunion. They entered with a slow and deliberate march while playing ... “Scotland the Brave.” It’s always magical to hear that song.
Some more disappointment. I was stunned to learn the football team captain was couch surfing. How does that happen? He had suffered some serious medical issues over the years but to be homeless when he had so much promise is beyond sad. Then, a woman walked up and joined an impromptu catching up session. She had been working as a waitress while caring for her ailing father in a rural town at the edge of the desert, but things were getting better. She told us that she was planning to move north to stay with her daughter’s family. I just had to sneak a peek at her nametag. My jaw dropped. She was a pep squad leader and one of the most popular girls in our class. Wow ... things don’t always turn out the way we expect. Maybe they never do.
On the brighter side, I noticed a very attractive woman earlier in the evening. She was gorgeous, lithe and looked to be in her early 30s. I thought she must be an attendee’s daughter. Our paths did not cross until she joined that impromptu session. My jaw dropped again ... another former pep squad leader. She joined the group just to say “hi” to me. We didn’t really run in the same circles during high school, but we knew each other. She was warm and gracious. Things turned out well for her. She married a restaurateur and, although her husband died years ago, she still owns their super successful restaurant business. I’m sure she could not have imagined the turns her life would take after graduation.
There was a final remembrance. Our class president stepped up and recited some moving poetry about how our classmates from so many years ago may be gone but they still live as they once did in our memories, and it is up to us to keep those memories alive. Then, one of the pipers started playing “Amazing Grace.”
It was bittersweet but mostly sweet. Auld Lang Syne… times long past.
Ray is a retired naval aviator at the rank of captain and a retired high school history teacher. He may be contacted at rayfowler@gmx.us.
