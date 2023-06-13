On June 15, 1953, the San Mateo County Development Association was officially incorporated by the state of California. The word “Economic” would not enter its name until later. Most people today know it by its acronym, SAMCEDA.
At a recent celebration at the San Mateo County Event Center, SAMCEDA celebrated this 70-year milestone by incorporating it into our annual “THRED Talks.”
Launched in 2016, “THRED Talks” highlights the depth and breadth our communities face in identifying opportunities and meeting challenges that come with change. “THRED” stands for many things including: Transportation, Transformation, Housing, Healthcare, Resiliency, Renewal, Recovery, Regionalism, Economy, Equity, Environment, Determination, Development and more.
Our speakers included Dr. Steven Adelsheim, director, Stanford Center for Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing; Christine Zhao, San Mateo Youth Advisory Group Member of allcove; Tim Russell, program director, Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center; Judith Guerrero, executive director, Coastside Hope; Doug Fleming, director of Funding Strategies; and Marley Mueller, manager of Funding Strategies, BKF Engineers.
And change was truly front and center these past three years as SAMCEDA (along with everyone) battled through a global pandemic. SAMCEDA met the moment and swiveled every day and in many ways to lead, educate, influence and persevere.
In preparation for my “THRED Talk,” I took the audience back to 1953 and shared a few facts: Dwight D. Eisenhower was the 34th president; Earl Warren was governor of California; our county manager was EJ Stallings; “Singing in the Rain” was in theaters; the Yankees won the World Series; 71% of all TV sets were tuned in to “I Love Lucy”; and the first Chevrolet Corvette was manufactured.
And on June 15, 1953, the San Mateo County Times featured stories on unifying 30 school districts across the county, graduation announcements, and that land use was, and still is an issue in the county.
Fast-forward 70 years and now we have phones that double as cameras, health care delivered via your computer screen, same-day delivery and ChatGPT.
How does this all relate to SAMCEDA?
It is about SAMCEDA’s willingness, ability, desire and fortitude to embrace change. To meet the moment, which we and our members and partners do every day. It is about taking a call in 2020 from County Executive Mike Callagy and swiveling to ensure our businesses and our communities would have the tools and resources needed to survive.
It is about living and enhancing the legacy of the organization and its founders. These were the original innovators and entrepreneurs in the Bay Area. They were business and community leaders who envisioned San Mateo County as a place “to develop cooperation and unified action in commercial, industrial, civic and cultural fields in San Mateo County particularly and the San Francisco Bay Area generally. To promote the general welfare of the area.”
And it is where SAMCEDA is today and will be tomorrow. We celebrate the yin and yang of business and community. Without a strong business foundation, you won’t have a strong community. Without a strong community, you won’t have a strong economy. It is being willing to say what needs to be said, to do what needs to get done and, at the end of the day, to create more opportunities, more connections and, ultimately, a place we can all be proud of.
It is about embodying the phrase you have heard often this last decade from SAMCEDA “Business is Good, Business Brings Opportunity” and all that encompasses. For SAMCEDA, business takes many forms. It isn’t just one company, one industry, one individual. It is the collective wisdom and foundation of many.
From Nuts for Candy in Burlingame, to Graniterock in Redwood City, to Blossoms and Botanicals at Hillsdale, Esposto’s Catering in South San Francisco, all the shops along Main Street in Half Moon Bay, to Meta, Google, Genentech and more. It is our chambers, nonprofits, labor partners, our agricultural community, the San Mateo County Event Center, and every business in between (including small, large, immigrant, veteran, minority, LGBTQ and family-owned).
I am humbled and proud to lead SAMCEDA and reflect on that day 15 years ago when I began this journey. The weight of SAMCEDA’s legacy is always on my mind and guides me and the organization in all that we do.
SAMCEDA’s story isn’t finished and tomorrow will bring new paths for us to forge and new challenges for us to solve. I hope all will join with us in our next chapter as the possibilities are endless.
Rosanne Foust is the president and CEO of SAMCEDA, the San Mateo County Economic Development Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.