It’s college admissions season again and congratulations are in order to high school seniors accepted to their first choice college, accepted at any college they applied to, planning to attend our excellent community colleges, and pursuing a rewarding career in the trades, and those in any way taking control of their future. For those seniors who haven’t figured out what their next step will be, that’s OK too — there’s plenty of time. Having finished watching my second daughter in three years go through the college application and admissions process, I have a hodgepodge of thoughts I’d like to share.

Applying for college is very different than it was in 1993 when I went through the process. Back then, my parents gave me set parameters (I was allowed to apply to just three UCs) to follow. I looked over materials I’d been sent (remember the seemingly never-ending stream of solicitation envelopes?) and made my choice. No hours of research into programs offered, no long car/plane trips, no conversations with alums or current students, no tours and no real idea about campuses or campus life. I’m not sure whether things are better or worse in the high information era, but I know they’re more stressful — scarily so. The application process seemed far healthier when decision-making was done with far less information. The angst and anxiety around choosing and getting into the “right” school are not only exhausting, but also unnecessary. Where a student ends up going is far less important than what they do with their time there. I wish we did a better job helping students understand that.

