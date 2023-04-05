It’s college admissions season again and congratulations are in order to high school seniors accepted to their first choice college, accepted at any college they applied to, planning to attend our excellent community colleges, and pursuing a rewarding career in the trades, and those in any way taking control of their future. For those seniors who haven’t figured out what their next step will be, that’s OK too — there’s plenty of time. Having finished watching my second daughter in three years go through the college application and admissions process, I have a hodgepodge of thoughts I’d like to share.
Applying for college is very different than it was in 1993 when I went through the process. Back then, my parents gave me set parameters (I was allowed to apply to just three UCs) to follow. I looked over materials I’d been sent (remember the seemingly never-ending stream of solicitation envelopes?) and made my choice. No hours of research into programs offered, no long car/plane trips, no conversations with alums or current students, no tours and no real idea about campuses or campus life. I’m not sure whether things are better or worse in the high information era, but I know they’re more stressful — scarily so. The application process seemed far healthier when decision-making was done with far less information. The angst and anxiety around choosing and getting into the “right” school are not only exhausting, but also unnecessary. Where a student ends up going is far less important than what they do with their time there. I wish we did a better job helping students understand that.
The college essay process is also very different now. I spent maybe an hour or two drafting my essay. I asked my mom (a teacher) to look it over solely for proofreading purposes and then off it went. No input of substance from anyone else, no expensive essay coaches and no multiple rounds of editing. Today, students spend countless hours going through multiple rounds of edits trying to find the “silver bullet” essay that will get them into their preferred school. Some parents spend thousands and thousands of dollars on coaches or full-service college advising professionals who offer essay help. And, if we’re being honest, some students write personal narratives that are, shall we say, loosely affiliated with reality to help improve their chances of getting into top-tier schools. While I’m not sure anything of importance can be gleaned about a student’s potential from an essay written as a high school senior in the first place, I’m quite sure nothing can be gleaned from one written by parents/professional essay writers (or, going forward, ChatGPT or other AI) or one filled with manufactured personal experiences. If colleges are going to place importance on these essays, it seems like they should be administered in a proctored environment to ensure they’re actually the student’s work. This wouldn’t cure all the issues, but it sure seems like it would be more equitable. Or, maybe, just eliminate essays completely.
One California-specific observation: UCs have spent far too much money over the last few decades on opulent infrastructure and far too little time, energy and money figuring out how to admit more California students. UCSD recently announced it will be spending $1.1 billion on a new alumni center and some student housing. We desperately need more quality student housing, but, as an alumnus, I’m appalled at the notion of throwing money at an expensive alumni center rather than focusing on increasing opportunities for California students. There simply aren’t as many UC spots available for California’s high-achieving students as there should be. Creating more should be a higher priority than building alumni centers with Louvre-worthy architecture and finishes.
How can we change California’s higher education system to better serve California students? Mandating that out-of-state admissions constitute no more than 10% of UC admissions systemwide would be a good start, but I’d like to see both systems expanded, as well. Moving already selective state schools (such as Cal Poly SLO and SDSU which are far more sought after and selective than UC Riverside or Merced) into the UC system is also an idea with real merit. Similarly, it makes sense to select four to five community colleges throughout the state and convert them to state universities (without eliminating their two-year degree programs.) Finally, every community college should be allowed to give four-year degrees in at least several areas of study. These changes would broaden access to an excellent education at each level of California’s higher education system.
Charles Stone is an UCSD alumnus, attorney with Goethals Legal, PC and the former mayor of Belmont.
Mr. Stone - Thanks for the "education." Good information.
