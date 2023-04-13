As an immigrant student and eldest sibling, navigating the higher education system felt like stumbling alone in the dark with nobody to guide me. Facing the numerous hurdles in an inexplicably murky transfer process was no easy feat.

Thankfully, with hard work and some luck, I made it through. Last year, my dreams came true when I graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Dirk van Ulden
Unless times have changed, her problem could have been that she had no declared major when she entered college. I am an immigrant as well with a foreign high school diploma. I was admitted to SF City College and right away took classes approved by UC and CSU for their engineering curriculum. I never skipped a beat, kept up my GPA and entered as a Junior at Berkeley and graduated within 4years from the start. Declaring a major early on is the key. My two sons followed the same path and were admitted to UCSD and UCLA respectively as Juniors. Community colleges are fabulous institutions and get students what they want to become if they know what they want.

craigwiesner
Thank you for sharing your experience with the process. Community Colleges are a great way for students to get started on their higher education path and I hope that in time the transfer process gets easier with standardization and integration. And, thank you for persevering!!!

