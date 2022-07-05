Here we are, the day after Independence Day, marking our country’s entrance into its 247th year of existence as a nation. Honestly, one might choose to recognize July 4, 1776 as the day our nation was conceived and some other date as the day our nation was born.
Yes, it is true, the day we have come to celebrate is the day the colonists formally declared to the world their independence from England and King George III. Truth be told, John Adams, our second president and a member of the Continental Congress, which voted for independence, thought the day Americans would celebrate would be July 3, the day of the congress’ vote. The following day, the fourth, was the day notice was sent out to the king and to the world.
But were we yet a nation, recognized as such by other countries around the world? The thirteen colonies, loosely banded together, had no constitution and no army. It is true, the Continental Congress had come up with written agreements regarding how the colonies would respond in unison should the king elevate his acts of aggression against any one of them. However, by the time the Articles of Confederation were written, many battles had already been fought between the Redcoats and the Continentals.
Consider also the Continental Congress. What was it and how were the delegates chosen? They were remnants of what remained of bodies formerly recognized by King George III. George Washington, for example, was an elected member of Virginia’s House of Burgess. But one of the actions the king had taken against the colonists when the two sides came into strong disagreement was to disband their representative bodies. (The myriad disagreements are enumerated in the Declaration of Independence).
Initially, the colonists continued to meet in separate representative bodies to carry out their business. As the conflict with England escalated, however, they sent delegates from these bodies to act as a congress of the 13 colonies united. The point is this: the Continental Congress, from the perspective of England or any kingdom in agreement with her, was a band of outlaws, ungrateful insurrectionists, with whom the king needed to deal harshly. If that meant all out war, then so be it.
As we know, it did lead to war. Quickly the colonists needed to organize an army, select a general and the officers under him, fund it, supply it and determine its most pressing and immediate objectives. Considering the professional armed forces of England they faced, it is nothing short of a miracle they were able to carry out even the most meager of defenses, let alone launch any kind of offensive action. In short, to hope for a future victory must have seemed like a fool’s dream.
During the conflict, there remained some colonists who thought war against the mother country was wrong. They were called Tories and were a nuisance to Washington and his army. This was particularly true in the cities of New York, Boston and Philadelphia, where they acted as spies. Tories still considered themselves subjects of the king and wished for nothing less than a peaceful resolution. They certainly did not see themselves as citizens of a new nation.
Some historians are of the opinion that Washington’s army never could have emerged victorious were it not for the intervention of France. The French sent over military personnel and part of their naval fleet. But did they see themselves as allying with a new nation? Or were they simply being opportunistic in a civil dispute? They recently had suffered defeat in war with England. Obviously, giving the British a black eye in a proxy war would mitigate their loss. Additionally, France had territorial ambitions to consider. Knocking out the British would add to their advantage. It did, in fact, prove to be true.
If July 4 is to be recognized as the day our nation was conceived, then what date might one give for her birth? Perhaps the day General Cornwallis conceded defeat at the Battle of Yorktown on October 19, 1781? It essentially ended the war in the field. Or perhaps not until September 3, 1783, when the Treaty of Paris was signed by representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Spain and France? That is when the United States was first recognized formally as a free and independent nation.
Why consider the words “conceived” or “born” and which is used in association with which dates? For this reason: just as human life begins at conception, so too a nation’s. Yet in between conception and birth, there is sacrifice, pain and suffering. When we celebrate the 4th of July, we ought to remember there is a complete story. The full story is more than a single day when independence was declared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.