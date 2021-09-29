“The Picture of Dorian Gray” is a classic novel penned by Oscar Wilde late in the 19th century. It involves the disturbing story of a decadent fellow, central character Dorian Gray, who does not age even as his behavior pattern becomes increasingly outrageous and damaging.
But, with each grotesque indiscretion, the painting of him does age, deteriorating noticeably and in ugly fashion indeed. Tom Brady most assuredly does not emulate the nasty habits of Dorian Gray.
But, like Wilde’s fictional subject, Brady does not seem to suffer from the effects of time and his chosen profession. Brady, a San Mateo native, is a football player, a quarterback. He has been involved competitively in the sport for 30 years, since he enrolled at Serra High School as a freshman in 1991.
He is 44 now, having hit that milestone last month. He has been a quarterback in the National Football League since 2000 and has led his teams to seven Super Bowl victories. He is one of the oldest quarterbacks in NFL history.
He has mentioned in the past that he wants to continue playing when he’s 50, which would be unprecedented. He reiterated that view recently during an interview. He didn’t appear to be joking.
He noted that, since he now plays in Florida (for Tampa Bay), he might be able to keep working and eventually slide easily into retirement because the state is a mecca for retirees.
As if to emphasize his longevity and his formula for enhancing it, Brady and his healthy dining habits (let’s hear if for the joys of quinoa tabbouleh salad, by the way) are featured in this month’s AARP magazine. That’s a periodical aimed at the geezer set. Brady, of course, is not a senior citizen. Yet.
But the question remains: Is there, somewhere in these parts, a picture of Brady that shows the scarred, tell-tale signs of violent athletic wear and tear as he continues to challenge NFL defenses?
Perhaps it’s time for a fact-finding mission to local sports bars to check out any instructive and revealing artwork on their well-worn walls. You never know.
BRISBANE’S DERBY RACES: It’s like something right out of an old “Our Gang” featurette. Brisbane’s downhill derby races are set for Saturday on San Francisco Street.
Kids build their own little wooden race cars from kits supplied by the North County village. These creations are an environmentalist’s delight. The tiny vehicles, green to their gills, operate solely on gravity. Their carbon footprint is virtually nonexistent — no gasoline, no oil, no electricity, no noxious emissions.
Competition is held on an age-group basis. Each racer has his/her own pit crew. One of its jobs is to tow an entrant back up the hill. You won’t see that at the Sears Point Sonoma Raceway.
Check-in for Saturday’s races begins at 8 a.m. We half-expect the celebrated teen eco-scold, Greta Thunberg, to be the guest starter.
HISTORY FOR SALE IN PACIFICA: Interested in owning some San Mateo County history? A property with a rather checkered but provocative past is for sale in the Sharp Park area of Pacifica.
It’s a structure that began innocently enough as a hunting lodge in 1910 and morphed into a speakeasy and then, lo and behold, a house inhabited by lovely ladies of the chronically loose persuasion, according to a promotional pitch provided to the Daily Journal last week.
The building has been remodeled into a 1,625-square-foot, three-bedroom residence. The asking price: $1.95 million. You can get more information at www.aalto.com or by calling (415) 541-8144.
BETTER MIND YOUR P’s AND Q’s: Speaking of untoward personal habits, make no mistake, we here in the high-tech center of the universe truly care about your well-being. We really, really do.
Examples abound. Here’s one: A San Francisco tech firm has an executive position defined as, get ready for it, “Senior Behavioral Engineer of Trust, Safety and Abuse.”
We do not make up this stuff. So mind your p’s and q’s, pal.
John Horgan, who has had trouble behaving for decades, can be contacted politely by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
