While 2020 was a year full of historical changes and events, the first month of the new year has already proven 2021’s impending historical significance. Therefore, we need to take note of all that is happening now and thoroughly educate ourselves, as it’s unlikely we’ll see this order of events occur anytime soon (hopefully).
Now is the time to do your research and immerse yourself in the world of U.S. politics. You can start by tracking Donald Trump’s second impeachment, watching President Joe Biden’s first 100 days or doing your research on the Capitol breach just a few weeks ago.
These recent national developments can be seen as teaching moments, as we rarely get to see so much of the Constitution and amendments in action. Hence, it’s crucial to utilize and learn from this political turmoil to ensure these instances don’t happen again and to further strengthen our democracy and national unity.
Regarding unity, in the United States, we often fail to acknowledge the fundamental basis of differing beliefs. Instead, we choose to strengthen the existing dichotomy that has continuously plagued U.S. politics, thus threatening the unity of our nation. In a world where contentious issues are so prevalent and deeply affect those in our community, it’s imperative to approach political matters with an open mind. If each side of the political spectrum considered a different stance, then maybe civility could exist amid political discourse.
Thus, by analyzing and identifying the clear causes of these past events, we can hopefully reflect and open our minds to change; otherwise, we will see these uncivilized acts of rebellion persist and further draw the line between left-wing and right-wing politics, as the strong bipartisanship in the United States has made it difficult for people to simply remain in the middle.
If we let ourselves remain so divided, then what happens to the unity and peace we Americans pride ourselves on, and claim are aspects of the “America we know?” What happens to our democracy? Society cannot progress, and democracy simply cannot function if we continue to close our minds to contradicting notions that may challenge our beliefs. We shouldn’t let our political values divide us so prominently, as this enables people to place emphasis on prejudicial conceptions formed based on these political values.
By refusing to see the opposing standpoint, we inhibit our ability to understand cultural differences and further enhance our worldly view. Moreover, political independence and free-thinking are difficult to achieve if one solely focuses on a single set of beliefs laid out for them by society. Thus, us younger generations must understand the significance of political familiarity, expand our perspective and seek knowledge instead of waiting for our values to be decided for us by others.
As the future of the United States, younger generations need to learn from these occurrences to avoid such things as we near adulthood and, eventually, political leadership, opening our minds to politics and fostering an intense desire for a new understanding of the world and grasp of reality.
Natalie Doud is a senior at Carlmont High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.